BC Place is teasing that The Rolling Stones are coming to Vancouver

Nov 17 2023, 7:17 pm
BC Place is teasing that The Rolling Stones are coming to Vancouver
The Rolling Stones are one of the hottest live acts in music, and BC Place is teasing that the band might be heading to Vancouver.

In a cryptic post on X, BC Place shared a short video which featured the iconic Rolling Stones lips logo, with the caption, “It’s just a kiss away ✈️.”

For those unfamiliar with The Rolling Stones, “It’s just a kiss away” is a line from the hit song “Gimme Shelter.”

The Rolling Stones were supposed to play in Vancouver in 2020 as part of the No Filter tour.

“Unfortunately, there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule,” The Rolling Stones said online at the time.

“Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets for more information.”

Vancouver was the only scheduled Canadian stop as part of that tour.

The band, fronted by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, has long been hailed as one of the best live acts in music, and they’ve somehow managed to continue performing at a frantic pace since the 1960s.

Considering the band’s age, there’s probably not a ton of time left to see them live.

We’ve reached out to BC Place to find out more information about this potential tour date.

