"Opportunistic d**kheads": Stanley Park Christmas Train hopes derailed after tickets sell out

Nov 10 2023, 7:38 pm
The holidays are a time of joy, giving, and cheer, but for some folks in Vancouver, it seems to be a time to profit from the Stanley Park Christmas Train.

It didn’t take long for tickets to sell out for Bright Nights, with many complaining to the Vancouver Park Board about the ticketing system.

To make matters worse, only one of four trains will be in operation, which meant fewer spots for people to get tickets for.

Now, it seems like some “opportunistic d**kheads,” as one Reddit user coined them, are reselling the tickets that were so hard to get.

To its credit, the Vancouver Park Board acknowledged the challenges with the ticketing system. Still, many people on social media were all aboard the Disappointment Express.

Tickets were being sold for $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for children, with kids under two admitted for free.

One seller was selling tickets for $50 each, $35 more than the highest-priced ticket.

stanley park train

Vancouver Craigslist

Some people are even looking for tickets on Craigslist, offering more than face value for them:

stanley park train

Vancouver Craigslist

We’re hoping Vancouver-based author Aaron Chapman is joking with this post on X:

Some people on social media have suggested that it’s a sad state of affairs when people are scalping tickets to an event meant to be a fundraiser for the BC Burn Fund.

“Pretty lame to be scalping tickets to an event that is a fundraiser. The BC Burn Fund puts hundreds of hours setting up those lights,” said a user on Reddit.

Another user said, “Really sad how greed is taking over everything.”

The conversation about scalping got so contentious on Reddit that it has turned into hot takes about the City of Vancouver as a whole.

“It’s a vicious, devouring city I tell my friends and family back on the prairies.”

Others are calling out the ABC party after the mayor celebrated the success of ticket sales.

“I f**king love that ABC calls this a win when it was revealed that they only actually got one of the four trains working.”

Did you get tickets? Let us know in the comments.

