Vancouver’s appetite for ramen is about as insatiable as it is for sushi, which means this city has a lot of great options when it comes to the Japanese dish.

A new concept spot is reinventing the way we think about ramen in the city, with a semi-permanent pop-up space dishing up some of the more “uncommon regional styles.”

The Ramen Club started out as an obsession with ramen – specifically, as a journey to try all the ramen in Vancouver.

Carlo, the mastermind behind The Ramen Club, tells Dished that he started his ramen journey several years ago when he trained at a couple of Vancouver’s more famous ramen shops: “this dish fascinated me so much that I started blogging about all the ramen shops in our city.”

“After learning how to make ramen, I dove into making ramen at home and was interested in recreating ramen styles that are not seen in Vancouver,” Carlo explains.

Eventually, Carlo says he became confident enough in his own ramen-making skills that he started bringing his ramen to pop-ups around the city, making appearances at Between 2 Buns, The Pie Shoppe, and Kulinarya Filipino Eatery.

After popping up around the city for about a year, with styles like Hiroshima Tsukumen and Karashibi Miso Ramen, The Ramen Club now has a space of its own inside the Olympic Village Bao Down location – a partnership that only just launched at the end of September.

Here, The Ramen Club will be serving its signature ramen dish – a chicken and dashi broth with a soy sauce base – with different variations, as well as weekly or bi-weekly ramen specials in different styles.

Carlo tells Dished that while The Ramen Club hopes to find its own space eventually, we’ll be able to grab its bowls from inside Bao Down for at least the next six months.

The Ramen Club is also doing a special collaboration with Lucky Bepo Ramen, serving up a Black Halloween Tsukemen. This dish is available for a limited time only, and will only be available for walk-ins on Monday, October 24 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Bao Down.

You can pop by Bao Down at 115 West 2nd Avenue on Thursdays to Sundays between 5 pm and 9 pm to try The Ramen Club’s signature dishes.

Address: (inside Bao Down) 115 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

