Local Japanese restaurant concept Sushi Mura has officially opened its new location in Metro Vancouver.

The eatery, which currently operates outposts on Vancouver’s Oak Street and in the River District, has launched its new #115-5508 Hollybridge Way restaurant in Richmond.

Sushi Mura first opened in 2012 and operated under the brand’s beliefs of “freshness, honesty, and friendliness.”

Now, the company has unveiled its new 3,400 sq ft, 120-seat (90 indoor, 30 outdoor) Richmond spot.

Folks can now head in and expect fresh sashimi, special rolls, hot entrees, and a selection of appetizers too.

Find Sushi Mura Richmond open Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 9:30 pm, Friday to Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 11:30 am to 9 pm.

Sushi Mura — Richmond

Address: #115-5508 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

Instagram