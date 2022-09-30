"The Office" actor Paul Lieberstein spotted dining at Vancouver Japanese restaurant

The actor that portrayed The Office character’s least favourite co-worker, Toby Flenderson, is feeling the love in Vancouver.

Paul Lieberstein, who played the soft-spoken human resources representative on the American mockumentary TV series, was spotted at one of the best Japanese spots in the city.

Hapa Izakaya shared the photograph of Lieberstein and its restaurant owner Justin Ault on Instagram Thursday.

The photo was playfully captioned, “Hapa’s new HR director! Welcome to Vancouver Toby Flenderson. Scranton’s loss is Vancouver’s gain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAPA IZAKAYA | JAPANESE TAPAS (@hapaizakaya)



According to Hollywood North Buzz, Lieberstein has been a showrunner for an AMC series called, Straight Man.

The show staring Bob Odenkirk, started filming in Vancouver in mid-September.

While Lieberstein will be in the city for a little longer, the eatery said it was grateful he stopped by.

“Thank you Paul Lieberstein for making us HAPA.”