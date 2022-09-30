FoodCuratedCelebrities

"The Office" actor Paul Lieberstein spotted dining at Vancouver Japanese restaurant

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Sep 30 2022, 4:54 pm
"The Office" actor Paul Lieberstein spotted dining at Vancouver Japanese restaurant
Hapa Izakaya/Instagram | Hapa Izakaya/Facebook

The actor that portrayed The Office character’s least favourite co-worker, Toby Flenderson, is feeling the love in Vancouver.

Paul Lieberstein, who played the soft-spoken human resources representative on the American mockumentary TV series, was spotted at one of the best Japanese spots in the city. 

Hapa Izakaya shared the photograph of Lieberstein and its restaurant owner Justin Ault on Instagram Thursday. 

The photo was playfully captioned, “Hapa’s new HR director! Welcome to Vancouver Toby Flenderson. Scranton’s loss is Vancouver’s gain.”


According to Hollywood North Buzz, Lieberstein has been a showrunner for an AMC series called, Straight Man

The show staring Bob Odenkirk, started filming in Vancouver in mid-September. 

While Lieberstein will be in the city for a little longer, the eatery said it was grateful he stopped by. 

“Thank you Paul Lieberstein for making us HAPA.”

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Dished
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.