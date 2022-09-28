20 celebrities to spot in Vancouver in October

New month, new celebrity sightings!

In Hollywood North, you just never know when a celebrity is right around the corner just waiting to be spotted on the streets of Vancouver. With lots of productions currently filming this fall, the chances of spotting a few celebrity faces are at an all-time high. But don’t leave it up to chance, especially when we can tell you exactly who is in town right now working on their latest project.

Here are 20 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this September.

Hilary Swank

Be on the lookout for Hilary Swank in the city this month! Swank is in town for her latest role in the new series Alaska Daily, which is currently filming its first season.

Swank needs no introduction really — she has played a variety of different roles over her career and won numerous awards. Some of her most popular movies include Million Dollar Baby, Boys Don’t Cry, P.S. I Love You, Freedom Writers, Conviction, and Amelia.

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci may be spotted in the Vancouver area this fall. Ricci is in town for her role as Misty in the second season of Yellowjackets. Ricci is a long-time actress who rose to fame as a child star back in the ’90s. She is known to play a variety of different roles over the years, and has been in movies like The Addams Family, Casper, Black Snake Moan, Now and Then, Sleepy Hollow, Monster, and Distorted.

Juliette Lewis

Joining Christina Ricci on the set of Yellowjackets is actress Juliette Lewis. Lewis is the daughter of actor Geoffery Lewis and has also been acting for decades — you may remember her as a young Audrey Griswold in the classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Some of her other notable roles include Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Whip It, Catch and Release, Conviction, and who could forget her role in the movie Enough alongside Jennifer Lopez?

Freddie Highmore

Best known for his creepy portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series Bates Motel, Freddie Highmore is in Metro Vancouver filming for another season of The Good Doctor. Highmore has been acting since he was a child and has starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes is currently in Vancouver for his latest role in the military thriller Valiant One. Stokes has had small roles in television — like an episode of Stranger Things and Daytime Divas. From there he made it big starring as the lead character John B in Netflix’s Outer Banks, which has quickly developed a fan following.

Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge may be spotted in the Vancouver area filming for a new season of Netflix’s Virgin River. You may remember seeing her in shows like Dirt, The Walking Dead, and most recently as Kevin Pearson’s reoccurring love interest and wife in This Is Us.

Martin Henderson

Joining Alexandra Breckenridge on the set of Virgin River is Martin Henderson. Henderson is usually recognized for playing Dr. Nathan Riggs in seasons 12 to 14 of Grey’s Anatomy, and who could forget when he starred in the horror film The Ring back in 2002?

KJ Apa

KJ Apa will be in the Vancouver area filming for the seventh season of Riverdale. With all seasons filmed in the Metro Vancouver area, Apa is no stranger to the city and has spent lots of time here over the years of filming Riverdale. He is typically spotted out and about in the city — so be on the lookout!

Apa is an up-and-coming actor and musician from New Zealand who landed the lead role of Archie in Riverdale back in 2017. He has also starred in feature films like A Dog’s Purpose, The Last Summer, and Songbird.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart will join KJ Apa on location in Vancouver this October for Riverdale’s seventh season. Reinhart has the lead role of Betty in the series and has also starred in films like Chemical Hearts, Galveston, and Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, and she even made a cameo in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels movie.

Camila Mendes

Of course, there is no Betty without Veronica!

Camila Mendes will also be in Vancouver filming for Riverdale this month as well. Rumour has it that Mendes got her first acting job on an IKEA commercial before going on to star in Riverdale as main character Veronica. Since then she has gone on to star in movies like The Perfect Date, Coyote Lake, and Dangerous Lies.

Cole Sprouse

Rounding out this foursome is Cole Sprouse, known as Jughead Jones in the Riverdale series. Sprouse will also be in Vancouver filming for the final season of Riverdale.

Sprouse has been acting since he was a young boy and rose to fame at an early age starring alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He also starred in Big Daddy alongside Adam Sandler and was even in a few Friends episodes back in the day – remember Ross’s adorable son Ben?!

Grant Gustin

Back in action for the ninth season of The Flash, Grant Gustin will be in Vancouver this October. Gustin has also had roles in shows like 90210 and Glee along with making appearances in Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Arrow. Keep an eye out for the actor in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood, where he’s been known to stay during production, according to pictures on his Instagram.

Robbie Amell

Canadian actor Robbie Amell may be spotted in the city this fall. Amell is currently in Vancouver filming for the third season of the Amazon Prime series Upload.

Amell is the cousin of popular Arrow actor Stephen Amell, and both are originally from Toronto. One of his first roles was in the Cheaper by the Dozen 2 movie, which was actually filmed in Muskoka, Ontario. Nowadays, Amell is known for his role as Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm on The Flash and Nathan Brown in Upload.

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden is in Vancouver this month filming for the first season of CBS’s So Help Me Todd, which started production this past August. Harden is an award-winning actress who got her start on television shows back in the ’80s, before moving on to movies. Some of her roles include The First Wives Club, Flubber, Mystic River, Mona Lisa Smile, Whip It, and the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Skylar Astin

Joining Marcia Gay Harden on the set of So Help Me Todd is Skylar Astin, who will be playing Harden’s son on the new series.

Astin is probably best remembered as Jesse from the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 movies in which he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest. His other notable roles include the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, 21 and Over, and Ghosts of War.

Max Thieriot

Another celebrity to be on the lookout for is Max Thieriot. Thieriot arrived in Vancouver this past July to film for a brand new CBS series called Fire Country in which he has the lead role as a young convict named Bode Donovan.

Thieriot has starred in quite a few movies and television shows over the years, from a longtime role on Bates Motel, to SEAL Team, to movies like Jumper, The House at the End of the Street with Jennifer Lawrence, and one of his earliest roles in The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

Billy Burke

Joining Max Thieriot on the set of Fire Country is Billy Burke. Burke is typically recognized as Charlie Swan from Twilight, aka Bella’s dad, or maybe you remember him in the movie Red Riding Hood, or in the CBS series Zoo. Most recently he played Alex’s dad in the Netflix mini-series Maid, which was filmed in Victoria.

Kevin Alejandro

Also joining these two actors in Fire Country is Kevin Alejandro. Alejandro has been acting for a while and has been in hit shows like Lucifer, Southland, Arrow, True Blood, and Parenthood.

Olivia Liang

Olivia Liang is in Vancouver right now filming for season three of Kung Fu. She is most commonly recognized for her role on the show as the lead character Nicky Shen, but she has also had roles in TV series like Legacies and Dating After College and has even appeared in a Grey’s Anatomy episode.

Walker Scobell

Child actor Walker Scobell is in the Metro Vancouver area filming for Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians, also going by its working title of “Mink Golden.”

Known for playing the younger version of Ryan Reynolds in the recent film The Adam Project, Scobell is only 13 years old and just starting his career in acting. We have to say that starring alongside actors like Jennifer Garner and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds is a great place to start!