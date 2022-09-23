When someone visits Vancouver, they have to fill up on our spectacular sushi. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is in town, and he shared a call-out on his social media asking where he can find the best sushi.

Rapaport said that he’s performing in Vancouver this weekend, and he needs to know “the best sushi spot.”

“The best,” his friend added.

@michaelrapaport What’s the BEST of the BEST in VANCOUVER? And come see me all weekend at House of Comedy BC ♬ original sound – michaelrapaport

The pair say they’re looking for the best quality sushi, not all-you-can-eat.

And Vancouver came through with the recommendations in the comments. Here are a few places that kept coming up:

But, since the hungry pair had stated that money was no object, TikTok users seemed to be in alignment about one place – Tojo’s.

On West Broadway, Chef Tojo has a long history of bringing sushi to Vancouver and is credited with creating the California roll. Sure, a spicy tuna roll will set you back $26 here, but the expertly prepared fish will melt in your mouth.

We’ll be watching Rapaport’s socials to see where he ends up!

Rapaport will perform all weekend at House of Comedy, so hopefully, he will get many chances to try our delicious sushi.