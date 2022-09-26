A teaser trailer for the upcoming Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us was released on Monday and the sets and scenes look absolutely wild.

Let’s be honest, we knew from photos of sets across the province that the show was going to be amazing, but seeing it all put together is giving us chills!

The teaser trailer has amassed nearly 400,000 views, it’s looking like a show that is going to be a big deal for many people.

Back in August, we were given a first glimpse at the series during a sizzle real promoting HBO Max’s upcoming lineup.

The Last of Us is based on the 2013 video game of the same name and it follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022.

Filming took place across Alberta including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax sometime in 2023, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.