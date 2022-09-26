A Lime bike in the middle of Edmonton's River Valley has people talking

It’s a bit of a peculiar sight and Reddit users in Edmonton are commenting on a Lime e-bike spotted on a sand bar near a bridge in the River Valley.

Many people debated how the bike managed to become upright on the sandbar, with some Reddit users tossing out some theories.

The idea of it is downright hilarious, so many people cracked jokes about it, too.

You might also like: Alberta lottery winner had to put her ticket away due to shock of the amount

Nearly 50 guns seized after Alberta road rage incident involving a handgun

Act fast: An unclaimed lottery prize in Alberta will soon be lost

“Wow, another bike lane??? Really?” one user jokingly commented. “Returning to its natural habitat — nature is healing,” said another.

One person summed the image up perfectly, saying, “This brings joy.”

Lime e-bikes were first offered in Edmonton this summer, with hundreds approved for use.

So next time you are driving, on the LRT, or out for a run in Edmonton’s River Valley, keep your eye out for this sneaky e-bike. It surely is a bizarre sight.