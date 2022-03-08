McDonald's temporarily closes all of its restaurants in Russia

McDonald’s is the latest global company to speak out on the conflict in Ukraine, and the chain has decided to temporarily shutter restaurants in Russia because of it.

In a corporate article published Tuesday, McDonald’s stated it would be pausing operations in Russia to “join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.”

The fast-food giant explained it had provided immediate financial support to its team members in Ukraine and will continue to pay full salaries for its Ukrainian employees.

The brand has donated $5 million to its Employee Assistance Fund, and continues to support relief efforts led by the International Red Cross in the region, it said in the release.

“Our number one priority from the start of this crisis has been – and will remain – our people,” wrote McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, who originally sent the release as an email to employees and franchisees.

“As many of our colleagues in Ukraine have sought refuge, they have found the familiar support of the McDonald’s System in new and unfamiliar places. In Poland, and many other markets across Europe, our System has literally opened their homes, their hearts, and their restaurants. The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Poland Care Mobile is at the Polish-Ukrainian border to provide medical care and humanitarian aid for families and children, and another Care Mobile is on the way from RMHC Latvia.”

Kempczinski continued to explain how the situation was “extraordinarily challenging” and many things were taken into consideration with this decision.

“In the thirty-plus years that McDonald’s has operated in Russia, we’ve become an essential part of the 850 communities in which we operate.”

While McDonald’s will be temporarily closing all Russian locations, the RMHC Russia will continue its full operations in the country.

Kempczinski finished by stating McDonald’s will “continue to assess the situation” and determine if any additional measures are required.