Green Leaf Brewing abruptly closed its doors at the end of August, leaving many patrons wondering what had happened to the longtime brewery.

In a statement to Daily Hive on September 9, the brewery confirmed that it had closed and cited a forced closure by its landlord as the reasoning.

The landlord, Lonsdale Quay, which is owned and operated by Quay North Urban Development, gave the following statement to Daily Hive on the closure:

“The statement provided by the brewery is not true. The landlord didn’t get the opportunity to discuss terms of a renewal as the tenant had unresolved issues that prevented the discussion. The tenant elected to close the business on their own accord, with the issues remaining unresolved. At this time, the landlord has not terminated the lease.”

Now, more information has come to light on the conflict between the two parties, as Green Leaf Brewing has filed a civil claim against Lonsdale Quay, alleging it’s failed to respond to the brewery’s request for a lease renewal, according to the notice.

The civil claim was submitted by Green Leaf’s owner, Mehdi Ebadi, on September 8.

“The Plaintiff [Green Leaf Brewing] submits that the Defendant [Lonsdale Quay Market Corp.] willfully and purposely denied the Tenant a seven (7) year renewal Lease to continue; and, for the Tenant to have the ability to sell the business assets and Lease to a willing purchaser,” the notice says.

It also notes that Green Leaf Brewing claims that Lonsdale Quay “stopped negotiations for a renewal of the Lease” by instructing a professional Bailiff to serve Green Leaf with a notice of seizure – a document requesting the sum of $207,799.99 “plus costs, charges, and expenses” owed under the Rent Distress Act.

According to the notice, Green Leaf is seeking “full compensation as settlement money” and “general and aggravated damages that have resulted in emotional and mental stress, loss of sleep, anxiety and depression to the Principal, Mehdi Ebadi, Greenleaf Brewing Corporation and to its current employees for such egregious actions performed by [Lonsdale Quay].”

In the notice, Ebadi claims he submitted the necessary documents for the lease renewal but was ignored.

“In concluding, [Green Leaf Brewing] made every endeavour possible within their financial means, for more than two years, to reach an amicable and realistic solution to move forward as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the provincial government on March 20, 2020,” the notice explains.

Since this civil claim has been filed within Canada, Lonsdale Quay has 21 days from being served to respond.

Green Leaf Brewery was closed permanently on August 29 after being a staple of the community for nearly 10 years.