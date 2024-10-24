Win a hilarious holiday prize pack from The Improv Centre (CONTEST)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holiday season can be a stressful time for a variety of reasons. That’s why the funny folks at The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island are helping chase away the winter blues with its new seasonal show.

Starting on Thursday, November 21, the improv theatre company presents Merry/Happy/Jolly. The family-friendly show runs from Friday and Saturdays from November 22 until December 23, with matinee performances on December 15, 22 and 24.

And to get into the festive spirit, we want to give you the chance to see the hilarious show with a jolly good prize pack!

“What makes Merry/Happy/Jolly so exciting is the idea that our audience will be dictating all of the major story elements of our holiday hit – setting, antagonist, love interest, the works,” said Jalen Saip, show creator and TIC’s artistic director. “By following what sparks joy for our audience members, we get the opportunity to lean into the relationships and plot points that are the most appealing, heart-warming, and laughter-inducing.”

Audiences will help the improvisers create a brand-new show each night during the “choose-your-own-adventure” performance. Saip encourages friends and family to come out together to spend some quality time over the holidays.

“For many of us, December can be a time of mixed emotions, so we hope Merry/Happy/Jolly can offer folks a chance to enjoy 90 minutes of light-hearted laughs,” added Saip. “‘Tis the season for twists and turns and we can’t wait to see where our audiences send us.”

The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2025 with three special NYE at TIC events.

Invite your pals to shed the dread and spread kindness at the Granville Island comedy destination. NYE at TIC promises to be an evening filled with fun and festivities, as tickets also include full access to a dessert bar, candy station, and photo booth.

For more information about TIC’s upcoming events, visit its website here.

The prize

Holiday Improv Show Prize Pack – Tickets, popcorn, and drinks for four (4) guests

How to enter

When: Fridays and Saturdays from November 22 until December 23, with an opening night performance on November 21 and matinee performances on December 15, 22 and 24.

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

When: December 31, 2024

Time: 7 pm, 9 pm, 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online