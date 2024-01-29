The cross-country casting tour for the upcoming eighth season of The Great Canadian Baking Show is about to touch down in BC.

CBC’s hit show is inviting talented BC homemakers to show off their skills in hopes of landing a coveted spot in the Baking Tent.

Bakers are asked to register online and come prepped with one home-baked item that “will show off their design, technique, and flavours.”

Just as a heads up, the show’s team will be tasting the items hopeful contestants bring to their casting. So bring your skills.

The meetings will take place on Sunday, February 11, starting at 9 am at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver (655 Burrard Street, Vancouver).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Canadian Baking Show (@cbcbakingshow)

If you can’t make it in person, you can also audition online.

The show’s eighth season is slated to film in Toronto in the spring and summer seasons of this year.

Past seasons of The Great Canadian Baking Show can be streamed at CBC Gem.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok