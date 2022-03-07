This year, spring break runs from March 14 to March 25 for most Lower Mainland schools. If you’re looking for fun activities to keep your kids busy during these two weeks, there are plenty of activities and events to choose from in and around Vancouver.

So let’s not waste any time! Here are 10 family-friendly things to do in Vancouver during spring break. Spring Break at Britannia Mine Museum, Wildlife Weeks at Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre, and more!

What: There are over 65,000 animals and over 30 exhibits to explore at Vancouver Aquarium, including the new Marine Mammal Rescue Exhibit that highlights the aquarium’s past and ongoing work in rescuing and rehabilitating marine mammals. Make sure to check out the 4D theatre screening of The Great Salmon Run. Then stop by the gift shop, Courtyard Cafe & Coffee Bar, and the Upstream Bar & Grill that overlooks the Steller’s Bay exhibit, along with the Marine Market just outside the aquarium’s main entrance. All seafood selections continue to be 100% Ocean Wise.

When: Open daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): $0. Purchase tickets online

What: Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre and guest presenters are helping nature enthusiasts of all ages discover the wild world around you! The mix of online and in-person programs includes topics such as “Discover the Salish Sea,” “Canada’s Environmental Superhero: the Beaver,” “Into the Woods – Family Nature Walk”, and more.

When: Various dates from March 14 to March 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online and in-person at Lynn Canyon Park

What: Bring the young ones and explore the stars at H.R. MacMillan Space Centre. Each time slot during spring break features a variety of family-friendly programming. Plus guests can check out Cosmic Courtyard gallery exhibits, watch a show in the Planetarium Star Theatre, or experience a live science demonstration in the GroundStation Canada theatre.

When: Daily from March 12 to 27, 2022

Time: Various time slots from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre – 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: $21.02 for ages 4 and up, free for ages 3 and under. Register online.

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break. During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow the understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.

When: March 12, 13, 14, 17, 19, 20, 21, 24, 26, and 27, 2021

Time: 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Drop-in programming included with general admission, purchase online

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until March 28, 2022

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: For the first time since 2019, Vancouverites can watch monster truck drivers go head-to-head at the PNE Pacific Coliseum. Eight world-class athletes will face off in Monster Jam, a test of speed and skill from March 18 to 20. Fans can ogle at the massive trucks up-close, meet their crews and drivers, and witness fierce rivalries unravel firsthand.

Monster truck drivers make driving a 12,000-pound machine look easy. Despite their enormous size, the vehicles can do backflips, vertical two-wheel tricks, and reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

When: March 18 to 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your own fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round rain or shine.

When: Daily from March to October. Closed on Mondays November through February. Also closed on Christmas Day.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.30-$9, reservation required. Purchase online

What: A night of exciting pro lacrosse action at Rogers Arena is a great way to spend time with the family. Cheer on the Vancouver Warriors as they take on the San Diego Seals on March 25.

When: March 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator is a massive feature exhibit that will introduce visitors to the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences.

Visitors will also discover how the Tyrannosaurus rex may have looked and behaved over 66 million years ago. From a young, furry baby, to a massive, fully grown apex predator through its 100 million years of evolution, the enormous reptile comes to life in the exhibit.

When: Now until January 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Head to Coquitlam Public Library to explore the library’s borrowable technology with assistance from staff and teen volunteers. The drop-in event will showcase various tech toys including Sphero robots, Ozobots, Makey Makey kits, Playaway tablets, and more.

When: March 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: City Centre Branch, Rooms 136 and 137 – 1169 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free. Contact librarian Chris Miller at [email protected] for more information.