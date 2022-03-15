Rockin' River Music Fest just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

Rockin’ River Music Fest, one of British Columbia’s ultra-popular country music festivals, is back this summer for the first time in two years, and tickets go on sale this week!
The lineup for the highly anticipated event, taking place July 28 to 31 along the Coldwater River in Merritt, BC, was announced today, and it features a stacked lineup of huge country music stars.
This year’s headliners include three-time Grammy Award-winner Tim McGraw, returning for his first performance at Rockin’ River in 17 years. Multi-platinum and award-winning singer and songwriter Darius Rucker is also coming to Merritt for the four-day festival.
They’ll be joined by other popular artists, including Chris Janson, Billy Currington, HARDY, Jo Dee Messina, Mackenzie Porter, and many more.
“I can’t begin to explain how happy I am to see the return of the Rockin River Music Festival,” said Merritt Mayor Linda Brown in a release. “This has been an unquestionably challenging couple of years for the City of Merritt, culminating with the November 2021 flood. Now more than ever, we need things to be excited about. We need things to look forward to, that make us feel vibrant and remind us that life can and will be good again, even if times are hard right now. We are thrilled to be a small part in bringing the sounds of Rockin River back to the Nicola Valley.”
Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale March 17 at 10 am Pacific Time. For more info, visit www.rockinriverfest.com.
Here’s the full lineup for Rockin’ River Music Fest 2022:
- Tim McGraw
- Darius Rucker
- Chris Janson
- Billy Currington
- HARDY
- Randy Houser
- Kip Moore
- Jo Dee Messina
- Rodney Atkins
- Aaron Pritchett
- Cam
- Mackenzie Porter
- Madeline Merlo
- Tyler Joe Miller
- Kenny Hess
- Chris Buck Band
- Donny Grubb Band
- Appaloosa
- Becca Hess
- Karen Lee Batten
- Cross Parallel
- Merle Swaggard
Rockin’ River Music Fest 2022
When: July 28 to 31, 2022
Where: Coldwater River — Merrit, BC
Tickets: Available online starting Thursday, March 17 at 10 am