Rockin' River Music Fest just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

Rockin’ River Music Fest, one of British Columbia’s ultra-popular country music festivals, is back this summer for the first time in two years, and tickets go on sale this week!

The lineup for the highly anticipated event, taking place July 28 to 31 along the Coldwater River in Merritt, BC, was announced today, and it features a stacked lineup of huge country music stars.

This year’s headliners include three-time Grammy Award-winner Tim McGraw, returning for his first performance at Rockin’ River in 17 years. Multi-platinum and award-winning singer and songwriter Darius Rucker is also coming to Merritt for the four-day festival.

They’ll be joined by other popular artists, including Chris Janson, Billy Currington, HARDY, Jo Dee Messina, Mackenzie Porter, and many more.

“I can’t begin to explain how happy I am to see the return of the Rockin River Music Festival,” said Merritt Mayor Linda Brown in a release. “This has been an unquestionably challenging couple of years for the City of Merritt, culminating with the November 2021 flood. Now more than ever, we need things to be excited about. We need things to look forward to, that make us feel vibrant and remind us that life can and will be good again, even if times are hard right now. We are thrilled to be a small part in bringing the sounds of Rockin River back to the Nicola Valley.”

Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale March 17 at 10 am Pacific Time. For more info, visit www.rockinriverfest.com.

Here’s the full lineup for Rockin’ River Music Fest 2022:

Tim McGraw

Darius Rucker

Chris Janson

Billy Currington

HARDY

Randy Houser

Kip Moore

Jo Dee Messina

Rodney Atkins

Aaron Pritchett

Cam

Mackenzie Porter

Madeline Merlo

Tyler Joe Miller

Kenny Hess

Chris Buck Band

Donny Grubb Band

Appaloosa

Becca Hess

Karen Lee Batten

Cross Parallel

Merle Swaggard

When: July 28 to 31, 2022

Where: Coldwater River — Merrit, BC

Tickets: Available online starting Thursday, March 17 at 10 am