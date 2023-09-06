Whitecaps unveil season membership perks for milestone 50th anniversary

A milestone anniversary for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC calls for some huge celebrations, including gifts for the fans!

The team is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 and has announced that season memberships are on sale now.

According to the ‘Caps, now is a perfect time to “enjoy the most talented and entertaining MLS team in club history.”

“Next year, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be celebrating 50 years of legendary moments that have shaped the club and city while creating new memories for the next 50,” said the team in a release. “The club is on the rise and entering the best years of the MLS era.

“From the academy to League1 BC, MLS NEXT Pro, MLS, and a future women’s pro team, now is the time to join Canada’s top professional soccer club.”

A Whitecaps season membership begins at $321, or $17 per game, the best per-match price for fans. The membership includes a minimum of 19 home matches, including every MLS match, as well as the first home matches of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and Canadian Championship.

Becoming a season member grants discounts on add-on tickets, first right of refusal for additional matches and access to the ticket exchange program. Each member will also receive complimentary tickets to all Whitecaps FC 2 home matches in MLS NEXT Pro and all Whitecaps FC home matches in League1 BC

New exclusive perks and extra benefits include a subscription to watch every MLS game league-wide on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans will also enjoy a 15% discount on merchandise

And if you join before October 1, you’ll get a special 50th anniversary season member gift box.

The Whitecaps have treated fans to epic MLS action at BC Place all season long, with the team scoring at a record pace, winning the Voyageurs Cup for a second year in a row, and now pushing for a top-four finish in the West.

For more information, visit them online for more details.