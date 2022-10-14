"The Crown" drops first look at Princess Diana in scandalous fifth season (PHOTOS)

The Crown season five is almost here.

Netflix just gave fans a first look at the highly anticipated season, which covers a turbulent decade for the royal family — the ’90s.

The storyline that many are probably most interested in seeing play out is the disintegration of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage.

In keeping with the previous seasons, new actors have stepped up to walk a mile in the shoes of the royals.

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West take on the roles of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively.

Imelda Staunton stars as this decade’s Queen Elizabeth II, and Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles.

Netflix notes that this tumultuous era for the royal family has been well documented and interpreted by journalists, biographers and historians.

“That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the royal family,” said Debicki in a news release.

“In the ‘90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to.”

In the following promotional images, we get a glimpse at Debicki’s Diana, West’s Charles, and a look at young William and Harry.

We also get a still of the future King Charles and Queen Camilla together.

The season is set to premiere on Netflix on November 9, just two months after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Some are calling for the show to be delayed out of respect for the late monarch.

Here are more teaser photos of the upcoming season.