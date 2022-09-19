Queen Elizabeth is being laid to rest in a funeral ceremony watched by millions, possibly billions, of people all around the world.

The royal farewell ceremony began at around 6 am ET (3 am PST), with visits from some 2,000 dignitaries such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and members of the collective global royalty.

King Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William walked with nearly 150 Royal Navy sailors, carrying Her Majesty’s coffin to Westminster Abbey. Sombre music played in church.

To commemorate the Queen’s age, 96 bells were rung — one for each year of her life.

The Honourable Patricia Scotland began the church ceremony.

“Now is Christ risen from the dead and become the first fruits of them that see, for since, by man, came death, by man came also the resurrection of the death,” she began.

The British national anthem played as the Queen was taken through Westminster Abbey, Wellington Arch, and finally to Windsor.

A week ago, the Prime Minister announced that September 19 would be marked a National Day of Mourning for Canadians.

“The National Day of Mourning is an opportunity for Canadians from coast to coast to coast to commemorate Her Majesty,” the release from Justin Trudeau’s office read. “It will be designated a holiday for the public service of Canada, and other employers across the country are also invited to recognize the National Day of Mourning.”

Watch the procession here:

