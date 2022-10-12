Matthew Perry reveals his favourite "Friends" episode of all time

Could we BE any more enthused?

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing is the latest celebrity to release a memoir, and you can expect plenty of wry humour in it.

In Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the Canadian-American actor goes deep about his time filming the iconic show that ran from 1994 to 2004.

In an interview with bookstore giant Indigo, Perry reveals his favourite Friends episode of all time: season one, episode seven’s “The One With the Blackout.”

“We did an episode that was during a blackout in New York City, and I was stuck in an ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre and very excited about that,” Perry says.

It’s the same episode where the other five friends were stuck in Monica’s apartment with no power. If you recall, Ross was eager to tell Rachel how he feels about her but a “handsome Italian guy” got in the way.

“That was when I first realized that everybody on this show was great — and that every episode was sort of like a mini-movie,” Perry says, calling that shoot one of the greatest experiences of his life.

Perry’s memoir delicately balances humour with poignancy, as the funnyman writes about his struggles with addiction over the years. Perry tells Indigo the book also contains stories he’s never told anyone before.

“I just kind of vomited out all the information and all the things that were secrets before. What I hope people will get from it is that they’re not alone — that other people have addiction and alcohol problems, and that it’s not their fault,” he says.

On a lighter note, when asked about what he misses the most about Canada, Perry gave a slick two-worded answer: free healthcare.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing comes out November 1.