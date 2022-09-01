FoodArtsPublic ArtUrbanizedDH Community PartnershipCurated

New mural tribute to Anthony Bourdain appears in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 1 2022, 11:28 pm
New mural tribute to Anthony Bourdain appears in Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Anthony Bourdain mural by Israel Rodriguez/Submitted

Anthony Bourdain’s appreciation of the food scene in Vancouver was well documented during his many visits to the city. Now foodies are able to pay tribute to the dearly-missed chef, author and travel host by visiting a new mural painted in his honour.

Houston, TX-based artist Israel Rodriguez recently visited Vancouver to paint the giant artwork outside of Sala Thai at the corner of Smithe Street and Burrard Street.

The self-taught abstract, pop-art and contemporary painter told Daily Hive that he is a big fan of Anthony Bourdain and the lessons the late celebrity chef shared with the world.

Anthony Bourdain mural

Anthony Bourdain mural by Israel Rodriguez/Submitted

“I loved the way Anthony spoke about life and experiences,” said Rodriguez. “I also admired all of his hard work and determination. He amongst a lot of others really inspire me.”

Rodriguez’s mural of Bourdain is filled with vibrant colours and includes a quote that resonated with him.

Anthony Bourdain mural

Anthony Bourdain mural by Israel Rodriguez/Submitted

Anthony Bourdain mural by Israel Rodriguez

Anthony Bourdain mural by Israel Rodriguez/Submitted

“I stay away from skin tones and use a signature colour pallet of violets, yellows, oranges and teals, especially when I create portraits,” explained Rodriguez. “Usually I do most of my work in canvases, but just this past year I started to go bigger and onto murals.

“Bourdain’s quote reads, ‘Your body is not a temple. It’s an amusement park, enjoy the ride.’ With that being said, I want people to try and let loose with life a bit. There may be a lot of other stresses, but just try and live in the moment.”

Anthony Bourdain mural

Anthony Bourdain mural by Israel Rodriguez/Submitted

Anthony Bourdain mural

Anthony Bourdain mural by Israel Rodriguez/Submitted

It’s no secret the late and dearly missed Anthony Bourdain was a big fan of Vancouver’s incredible food scene. “It’s a restaurant town, it’s a foodie town, it’s a chef town,” Bourdain said in a 2008 episode of his show No Reservations during a visit to Vancouver and the surrounding regions.

In the episode and in his final book, World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Bourdain shouts out three well-known chefs, whom he calls the “three amigos”: Pino Posteraro, Hidekazu Tojo, and Vikram Vij.

With files from Dished Staff

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Arts
+ Public Art
+ Urbanized
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.