New mural tribute to Anthony Bourdain appears in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Anthony Bourdain’s appreciation of the food scene in Vancouver was well documented during his many visits to the city. Now foodies are able to pay tribute to the dearly-missed chef, author and travel host by visiting a new mural painted in his honour.

Houston, TX-based artist Israel Rodriguez recently visited Vancouver to paint the giant artwork outside of Sala Thai at the corner of Smithe Street and Burrard Street.

The self-taught abstract, pop-art and contemporary painter told Daily Hive that he is a big fan of Anthony Bourdain and the lessons the late celebrity chef shared with the world.

“I loved the way Anthony spoke about life and experiences,” said Rodriguez. “I also admired all of his hard work and determination. He amongst a lot of others really inspire me.”

Rodriguez’s mural of Bourdain is filled with vibrant colours and includes a quote that resonated with him.

“I stay away from skin tones and use a signature colour pallet of violets, yellows, oranges and teals, especially when I create portraits,” explained Rodriguez. “Usually I do most of my work in canvases, but just this past year I started to go bigger and onto murals.

“Bourdain’s quote reads, ‘Your body is not a temple. It’s an amusement park, enjoy the ride.’ With that being said, I want people to try and let loose with life a bit. There may be a lot of other stresses, but just try and live in the moment.”

It’s no secret the late and dearly missed Anthony Bourdain was a big fan of Vancouver’s incredible food scene. “It’s a restaurant town, it’s a foodie town, it’s a chef town,” Bourdain said in a 2008 episode of his show No Reservations during a visit to Vancouver and the surrounding regions.

In the episode and in his final book, World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Bourdain shouts out three well-known chefs, whom he calls the “three amigos”: Pino Posteraro, Hidekazu Tojo, and Vikram Vij.

With files from Dished Staff