One of Vancouver’s much-loved watering holes announced some sad news this week. The Boxcar said it was “looking like” its last day of operation will be on April 30.

The cozy beer and cocktail bar is located at 917 Main Street in Vancouver.

In an Instagram post published on Tuesday evening, The Boxcar shared a heartfelt update with followers explaining it was informed its building had been sold and it had “only one month left” before it had to “be out.”

“We received some heartbreaking news yesterday,” the passage read. “Unfortunately, the building has been sold, and we have only one month left before we have to be out. We will be trying to contact the new owners to ask if we can work out any possibility of having a bit more time in our beloved bar.”

The caption continued to explain that chances of continued operations past April 30 were “slim,” and it was looking like that would be its last day.

“We are shocked with how quickly this is all happening feel at a loss for words. Thank you all for your support over the years. The community and friendships that have been built here are more wonderful than we could have ever imagined. We love you all so much. Please come see us during our last few weeks.”

The Boxcar told Dished Vancouver they received the news earlier this week but couldn’t provide more details at this time.