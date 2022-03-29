FoodCoffee & TeaFood News

Tim Hortons trials new drive-thru lanes and walk up windows in Ontario (VIDEO)

Mar 29 2022, 3:41 pm
@timhortons/Twitter | Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons is changing the game when it comes to how you get your morning coffee with new drive-thru technology and walk-up windows in Ontario.

Although the new featured are still in the trial stage, according to a representative of the chain, they are currently available in Tecumseh, Ontario, and Toronto.

First up is Tim Horton’s new double conveyor drive-thru allows employees to send a guest’s order through the belt so two lanes of guests can receive their orders in the drive-thru from a receiving box.

“We’re also working on double-drive thru lane formats where one lane is dedicated to mobile orders and enhanced curbside pickup designs,” said a Tim Hortons rep to Daily Hive.

The next concept is a walk-up window being tested in Toronto at 419 Bloor Street East.

tim hortons walk up window

Tim Hortons

It’s made for mobile and delivery orders so guests who are out and about in need of a quick caffeine fix can grab an order on the go without waiting in line.

This year alone, Tim Hortons has launched a ton of initiatives including new menu additions, upgrades to their treats and a new ice cream line.

