Tim Hortons is changing the game when it comes to how you get your morning coffee with new drive-thru technology and walk-up windows in Ontario.

Although the new featured are still in the trial stage, according to a representative of the chain, they are currently available in Tecumseh, Ontario, and Toronto.

First up is Tim Horton’s new double conveyor drive-thru allows employees to send a guest’s order through the belt so two lanes of guests can receive their orders in the drive-thru from a receiving box.

We’re testing something new at a handful of Tims restaurants! These automated drive-thru pickup points use a conveyor system for both on-site and mobile orders. pic.twitter.com/0VlJaJC3dG — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) March 28, 2022

“We’re also working on double-drive thru lane formats where one lane is dedicated to mobile orders and enhanced curbside pickup designs,” said a Tim Hortons rep to Daily Hive.

The next concept is a walk-up window being tested in Toronto at 419 Bloor Street East.

You might also like: Mary Brown's Chicken launches new Nashville Chicken Sandwich today

Miznon to open its first Canadian location in Toronto

Tim Hortons launches two plant-based sausage breakfasts in Canada

It’s made for mobile and delivery orders so guests who are out and about in need of a quick caffeine fix can grab an order on the go without waiting in line.

This year alone, Tim Hortons has launched a ton of initiatives including new menu additions, upgrades to their treats and a new ice cream line.