5 of the most haunted restaurants you can eat at across Canada

Ever wanted to wine and dine with a ghost? Well, that choice might not be up to you if your Halloween dinner plans include one of these haunted restaurants in Canada.

Jokes aside, chances of running into a ghostly figure are slim but for those who work and are regulars, there may be a higher chance of having a spooky encounter.

The stories are endless and some even left staff to quit their jobs right on the spot.

Curious to find out more? Here are five reportedly haunted restaurants you can still dine at across Canada:

Are ghosts real? It depends who you ask, but in Vancouver, the most haunted building is The Old Spaghetti Factory at 53 Water Street in Gastown. Chris Kanuka, senior vice president of Old Spaghetti Factory Canada, has been working at the Gastown Old Spaghetti Factory since 1999. He told Daily Hive that the building was built in 1912 and the restaurant first opened in March 1970. Kanuka said one server was checking the back of the restaurant before they opened to make sure the tables were set. Then, she came up to him, shaking.

“She saw a little boy under one of the booths and went to help him – he was crouched up with his arms around his knees. She bent down at the table when she heard a bang in the back and looked – it was old books off a bookshelf. When she looked back, the boy was gone. She had been with us years, but that was her last shift.”

Address: 53 Water Street, Vancouver

This may be one of the more obvious, or well-known, haunted buildings in Toronto. It was originally built in 1867 for the McMaster family, and was later purchased by the Massey family. The house is said to be haunted by a young boy who can be seen playing on the stairs where he apparently died. The ghost of a woman has also been reportedly sighted at the Keg Mansion, she is said to be the ghost of a maid in the house who died by suicide after Lillian Massey’s death. It is believed that she haunts the second floor women’s washroom and rumours have it that a cook came into the restaurant early to see the image of a woman hanging from where she had allegedly hung herself in 1915.

If you’re a hungry ghost hunter, Keg Mansion is a good place to grab a bite to eat, and maybe you’ll even get to see one of the ghosts who allegedly call this steakhouse home.

Address: 515 Jarvis Street, Toronto

This old firehall turned pub has been featured on the show ‘Creepy Canada’ for the odd occurrences experienced by staff and guests. For example, the dishwasher turning itself on and spraying kitchen workers, oven doors opening and slamming shut on their own, and the opening cook complaining that his shoe laces keep becoming untied on their own.

Address: 1030 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

L’Auberge Saint-Gabriel is the oldest inn in North America. It was built in 1688 by a French soldier and was also the first ‘auberge’ on this continent to receive a liquor licence in 1754. If the lantern-lit walls of the historic inn could talk, they’d tell many tales. The inn is rumoured to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl who died in a fire during the 19th century. Customers at Saint-Gabriel, currently used as a restaurant, reportedly feel ‘cold chills’ inside the narrow, stone-walled venue, even during the dead of summer.

Address: 426 St-Gabriel, Montreal

Bed and breakfasts are usually the perfect couple’s retreat. This one, not so much. As the story goes, the couple who originally owned the building were anything but perfect. The owner is said to have murdered his wife in jealously only to drag her body to the basement and burn her remains. He was eventually convicted of murder after bone fragments were found by employees. Unexplained noises, flickering lights, and the appearance of a ghostly woman have been reported ever since. Though the B&B is no more, Gibbard Block has two restaurants, June’s Deli and Fox Burger, along with a boutique liquor store on the main floor.

Address: 6425 112 Ave NW, Edmonton

