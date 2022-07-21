We know what you’re thinking — not Halloween news already.

We feel you, but, when one hears that the boozy Halloween pop-up of your nightmares is coming to Montreal, one must share the spooktacular news.

Scary pop-up bar The Black Lagoon will be haunting nine cities across North America this October, and Montreal is one of three Canadian cities getting terrorized.

Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” really resonated with patrons.

So now, cocktail-savvy cities across the country are going to get a taste of terror themselves.

By terror, we mean wear your costume to fit in with the wicked decor — think of a dungeon-like environment complete with skulls and life-size coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there though, we’re told the beverage program at the pop-up will feature blood red, dark black, and orange sips and served in custom glassware to fit the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Lagoon (@blacklagoonpopup)

Folks will find drinks like the Screaming Banshee (Botanist Gin, Giffard L’Abricot, pineapple syrup, greek yogurt), Lilith’s Cup (Mount Gay Black Barrel, Aperol, vermouth, passionfruit syrup, glitter), and Closed Casket (Bruichladdich Classic, St. Remy, Giffard L’Abricot, passionfruit syrup, miso falernum).

“Kelsey and I both love the metal/goth/horror bars and those spots really inspired Black Lagoon, but they are more beer-and-a-shot type places,” says Hayes.

“With our background in the spirits world, we wanted to pay extra attention to making sure our list is as tasty as it is blood-curdling.”

The Black Lagoon will debut in October and run through Halloween.

We’ll keep you posted as exact locations, dates, and times are announced. Stay tuned!