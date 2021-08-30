The best Vancouver bookstores to explore on a rainy day

As one of the craziest summers in BC’s history finally approaches its end, and the colder weather and rain descend on the city, the abundance of bookstores in Vancouver can provide a warm and welcome escape.

To help you in your search for your new favourite hangout spot, we’ve compiled a list of the best bookstores in Vancouver to spend a rainy afternoon indoors.

The woman- and Indigenous-owned Massy Books should be a required visit for all. Massy Books puts a focus on those who are underrepresented in society. Featuring a huge collection of Indigenous books and resources, you’re likely to learn something new at Massy Books.

Address: 229 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-721-4405

Spartacus Books is a non-profit, volunteer-run bookstore that has been run collectively since 1973. They were located in the heart of the Downtown East Side until 2014, when they were forced out by gentrification. Luckily, they found a new location off Commercial Drive the same year. Spartacus focuses on providing books that might be difficult to obtain by other means. It is the perfect place to explore on a rainy day.

Address: 3378 Findlay Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-6138

Kestrel Books is a renowned bookstore for vintage, out-of-print, and antiquarian books, as well as general inventory. If you’re looking for rare books from a reliable and knowledgeable dealer, Kestrel is the place to go.

Address: 3642 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-2939

With books stacked from floor to ceiling, Macleod’s Books is truly a labyrinth. Located conveniently in Downtown Vancouver, you are guaranteed to always find something unique while exploring the selection at Macleod’s. The books range in price from $1 to $40,000, which is a testament to the wide selection of books they offer. This might be one of the most iconic bookstores in all of North America.

Address: 455 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-7654

Established nearly 20 years ago and with three locations in Vancouver, Pulp Fiction Books boasts a generous inventory of over 80,000 new and used books. Every day they add hundreds of new and out-of-print books to their shelves, so there is something new to see every time you decide to pop by one of their locations.

Address: 2422 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-4311

Address: 2754 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-4311

Address: 1830 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-4311

Tanglewood Books specializes in used, out-of-print, and rare books, with everything from bestsellers to classics. You can even sell or trade your own books. The staff are knowledgeable and are able to assist you with anything you may need help with — spend your afternoon perusing the shelves here on the next rainy day in Vancouver.

Address: 2306 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-8876

Located in the heart of Vancouver’s Davie Village, Little Sister’s Book & Art Emporium is a celebration of all things pride. Book selection ranges from gay fiction to queer kids’ books. They also offer sexual health resources, as well as books for people who are in the process of coming out. There’s no place like this.

Oh, they also have sex toys.

Address: 1238 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-1753

The company behind Book Warehouse, Black Bond Books, originated in 1963. They helped save the original Book Warehouse location on Broadway from closure back in 2012, and the success of that store spawned the location at Main and King Edward in 2014. Featuring friendly staff, an online reservation system, and a huge variety of books both old and new, Book Warehouse will more than likely have what you’re looking for.

Address: 4118 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-7737

Carson Books & Records is a reputable spot in Vancouver that specializes in used books. They carry over 20,000 books, so there are plenty of titles to explore. With friendly staff and a classification system that makes it simple to find what type of book you are seeking, Carson Books & Records is a great place to spend a rainy afternoon.

Address: 4340 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-222-8787

Named after the popular collection of stories by the 14th-century author Geoffrey Chaucer, Canterbury Tales on Commercial Drive features new and used books. With staff who clearly love what they do, you can also order any titles that you are seeking that are not in store for 30% off the publisher’s price.

Address: 2010 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3511

Open since December of 1970, Banyen Books & Sound prides themselves on being Canada’s most comprehensive metaphysical store, offering a broad selection of resources from humanity’s spiritual, healing, and earth wisdom traditions. If you’d like to spend a relaxing afternoon exploring one of Vancouver’s most unique bookstores, head to Banyen Books & Sound.

Address: 3608 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-7912

Take your time exploring the 10,000-square-foot space, which contains a wide collection of books and other written works, as well as unique sections such as a stationery department, a home collections department, and even a cookware department. Enjoy your newly purchased books at the Starbucks located within the store, overlooking Robson Street.

Address: 1033 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-979-8899

