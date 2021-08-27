Businesses that don't comply with BC Vaccine Card could be shut down

As residents and businesses prepare for the arrival of the BC Vaccine Card, BC’s Ministry of Health has said that businesses that do not comply could face strict consequences, such as being forced to close down.

More news on enforcement measures is expected prior to the implementation of the BC Vaccine Card on September 13, which will require residents to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The second phase of the BC Vaccine Card, which begins on October 24, will require people to be fully vaccinated.

Some businesses have expressed concerns about the BC Vaccine Card, suggesting they will not implement the new regulations.

The Ministry of Health said these businesses could be forced to close.

“We expect all relevant businesses to comply with public health orders, and the Province will be engaging with them over the next several weeks to support them with this work,” said the BC Ministry of Health in a statement.

“If individuals or businesses do not comply, there are enforcement measures, such as closure, that can be considered.”

One of the businesses that does not support the BC Vaccine Card is The Fig, located in Vernon, BC. They told their Facebook followers they would not discriminate against the unvaccinated.

A poll conducted by Research Co. suggests that a majority of BC residents still support a vaccine passport.