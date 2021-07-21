The best hot dogs in Vancouver are scattered in every corner of the city.

This delicacy might not be fancy, but that doesn’t mean local makers aren’t whipping up some of the most delicious dogs you have ever tasted.

Here’s where you can find the top dogs in town, the best hot dogs in Vancouver.

We couldn’t really think of a more perfect, simple, and affordable dog in town. Lucky for Vancouverites, the Costco downtown lets you roll in and eat from its cafeteria whether you have a membership or not. It’s worth the $1.50, and that alone makes it a top contender for the best hot dog in Vancouver.

Address: 605 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-622-5050

This popular local Vancouver brewery’s tasting room offers an array of photo-worthy, souped-up hot dogs, in case you didn’t know.

Address: 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

This new vegan restaurant has seating for approximately 20-24 guests and offers casual eats like gourmet, plant-based hot dogs, salads, bowls, appetizers, desserts, and even cocktails.

Address: 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver

This spot has a great selection of hot dogs. Patrons can choose from a Kosher Style Hot Dog, Cheese Dog, Bacon Dog, and Bacon Cheese Dog. It might be hard to opt for a hot dog over their signature burger, but it’s worth trying at least once.

Address: 635 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-1585

What began as the little-cart-that-could outside the Sutton Place Hotel, has turned into a dynasty of Vancouver stops. The Japanese-flavours-meets-tube-of-meat spot is an absolute must-try for any true hot dog lover.

Address: 530 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1158

Food trucks/carts: Locations vary

With files from Wyatt Fossett