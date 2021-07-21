Best hot dogs in Vancouver you need to try at least once
The best hot dogs in Vancouver are scattered in every corner of the city.
This delicacy might not be fancy, but that doesn’t mean local makers aren’t whipping up some of the most delicious dogs you have ever tasted.
- See also:
Here’s where you can find the top dogs in town, the best hot dogs in Vancouver.
Costco
View this post on Instagram
We couldn’t really think of a more perfect, simple, and affordable dog in town. Lucky for Vancouverites, the Costco downtown lets you roll in and eat from its cafeteria whether you have a membership or not. It’s worth the $1.50, and that alone makes it a top contender for the best hot dog in Vancouver.
Address: 605 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver
Phone: 604-622-5050
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Superflux Beer Company
View this post on Instagram
This popular local Vancouver brewery’s tasting room offers an array of photo-worthy, souped-up hot dogs, in case you didn’t know.
Address: 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Good Dogs Plant Foods
View this post on Instagram
This new vegan restaurant has seating for approximately 20-24 guests and offers casual eats like gourmet, plant-based hot dogs, salads, bowls, appetizers, desserts, and even cocktails.
Address: 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver
Five Guys
View this post on Instagram
This spot has a great selection of hot dogs. Patrons can choose from a Kosher Style Hot Dog, Cheese Dog, Bacon Dog, and Bacon Cheese Dog. It might be hard to opt for a hot dog over their signature burger, but it’s worth trying at least once.
Address: 635 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-1585
Japadog
View this post on Instagram
What began as the little-cart-that-could outside the Sutton Place Hotel, has turned into a dynasty of Vancouver stops. The Japanese-flavours-meets-tube-of-meat spot is an absolute must-try for any true hot dog lover.
Address: 530 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1158
Food trucks/carts: Locations vary
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
With files from Wyatt Fossett