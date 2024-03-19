Tesla Cybertruck spotted driving in Vancouver ahead of Auto Show

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted driving in and around Vancouver this week ahead of the Vancouver International Auto Show.

Daily Hive saw the eye-catching truck in Kitsilano near West 4th Avenue and Balaclava Street on March 18 and spotted one on the Sea to Sky Highway on March 17.

The futuristic truck was announced back in 2019, when Tesla started accepting deposits from Canadian customers to own one for themselves. The truck was met with some criticism at first — the initial design didn’t feature rearview mirrors, and the truck’s supposed armoured glass windows shattered during Musk’s initial demonstration.

But Tesla has continued working on the truck since, and fans of the car manufacturer are keenly awaiting the Cybertruck’s arrival. The famed vehicle was on display at a Langley dealership in November, and several admirers stopped in to grab photos.

Daily Hive has reached out to Tesla for an update on when the truck will ship to Canadian customers but hasn’t heard back. The most recent reports in driving-focused media suggest deliveries aren’t likely to start until 2025.

Cybertruck may be tied to Vancouver International Auto Show

Daily Hive spoke with Laura Ballance, who’s handling media relations for the Vancouver International Auto Show. The show returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24.

Ballance confirmed a Cybertruck is part of this year’s show, and that one was on-site Tuesday.

No data yet on Cybertrucks registered in BC

The Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC) tracks how many electric vehicles are registered in the province, but the most recent data is from 2022. A spokesperson for ICBC told Daily Hive they don’t have data yet to tell how many Cybertrucks are owned in BC.

Have you seen a Cybertruck driving around Metro Vancouver recently? Do you think it’s drool-worthy or cringe? Let us know in the comments.