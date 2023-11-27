NewsVentureTechTransportationUrbanized

"What a beast!" Famed Tesla Cybertruck spotted at dealership in Canada

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 27 2023, 8:06 pm
"What a beast!" Famed Tesla Cybertruck spotted at dealership in Canada
JWCohen/Shutterstock

The Tesla Cybertruck is the EV equivalent of a unicorn, and one of these highly anticipated vehicles was spotted in Canada in a showroom in the City of Langley, British Columbia.

The Cybertruck was first announced four years ago, in November 2019. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on how to get their hands on one.

There’s some good news for those waiting: The Tesla Cybertruck is now available to preorder for a fully refundable $150 in Canada.

It’s still too early to configure your model, but the $150 preorder will secure your spot in what will likely be a long waitlist for these vehicles.

While many prototype versions of the Cybertruck have been spotted out in the wild like the electric unicorn it has been, according to Tesla fans, this is the first time many have seen a production model up close and in person.

Many are saying the futuristic-looking Cybertruck looks better in person.

“What a beast!” said another X user at the Langley dealership.

Are you excited for the Tesla Cybertruck?

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop