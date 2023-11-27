"What a beast!" Famed Tesla Cybertruck spotted at dealership in Canada

The Tesla Cybertruck is the EV equivalent of a unicorn, and one of these highly anticipated vehicles was spotted in Canada in a showroom in the City of Langley, British Columbia.

The Cybertruck was first announced four years ago, in November 2019. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on how to get their hands on one.

There’s some good news for those waiting: The Tesla Cybertruck is now available to preorder for a fully refundable $150 in Canada.

It’s still too early to configure your model, but the $150 preorder will secure your spot in what will likely be a long waitlist for these vehicles.

While many prototype versions of the Cybertruck have been spotted out in the wild like the electric unicorn it has been, according to Tesla fans, this is the first time many have seen a production model up close and in person.

@Tesla #Cybertruck in Langley, BC. 🇨🇦 Just showing off its stuff. I’ve seen the prototype twice in person. This production version takes the prize!! 🏆 Wow!! Excited for the soon-to-be-owners! pic.twitter.com/bTh3NV2ln4 — Tesla Girl 🇨🇦 (@somi_teslagirl) November 25, 2023

Many are saying the futuristic-looking Cybertruck looks better in person.

At the Langley Tesla dealer today. The #Cybertruck looks way better in person 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/P6sERFuf8T — Mike🇨🇦Dangerfield (@gigageek0) November 27, 2023

“What a beast!” said another X user at the Langley dealership.

cybertruck photo dump i could not take my eyes away for 45 minutes straight I was in the area so dropped by Langley, BC Tesla what a beast! Felt like someone dropped a vehicle on earth from another planet pic.twitter.com/DZjnqOyVdy — Grogu (@eip1559) November 25, 2023

Are you excited for the Tesla Cybertruck?