First Tesla Cybertruck spotted on Toronto streets and opinions are mixed

Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck officially made its grand debut in Toronto last week, and the polarizing car has already been spotted on the city’s streets.

Following weeks of rumours that the ultramodern truck was set to go on display at one of Tesla’s stores in Toronto, suspicions ramped up when locals began reporting sightings along Highway 402 and Highway 401.

On Thursday, the contemporary car officially confirmed rumours when it arrived at Yorkdale Shopping Centre with a massive security detail that kept a watchful eye on the pricey vehicle as it rolled through the mall toward the Tesla store.

Soon after, flocks of Tesla enthusiasts and automobile fanatics lined up outside of the store in hopes of catching a glimpse or a picture of the boxy vehicle.

Despite its premiere last week, the Cybertruck has already been spotted near Ossington Avenue and Argyle Street, with the vehicle reportedly being driven around by an engineer for “environmental testing.”

Industrial kitchen equipment looking car — Gloinker (@friedspongecake) January 10, 2024

The battery electric full-size pickup truck was first introduced as a concept vehicle by Tesla in November 2019. Images of the vehicle prompted lots of mixed reactions, all thanks to its eccentric, angular design and stainless steel exoskeleton.

The Cybertruck’s launch hasn’t been without controversy either, as its design has been the source of safety concerns for some experts, who believed that the vehicle’s stiff exterior could potentially hurt pedestrians and cyclists, or damage other vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has firmly disputed these concerns, writing that he was “highly confident” that the Cybertruck will be “much safer per mile” than other trucks, both for occupants and pedestrians.

The company has confirmed that the futuristic truck will be exclusively available in North America, with models starting at a staggering US$60,990.