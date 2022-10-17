NewsMovies & TV

New sadistic clown slasher film has moviegoers throwing up and fainting in theatres (VIDEO)

Oct 17 2022, 4:36 pm
"Terrifier 2" (2022)/IMDB

Spooky season is in full swing and it might be swinging too hard as moviegoers are vomiting and fainting amid screenings of the new clown slasher film Terrifier 2.

The indie horror film centers around Art the Clown, a murderous killer whose rampage can’t be stopped. Probably due to the fact that he’s dead. Or undead. Or however that works.

Terrifier 2 is a crowd-funded indie flick from director Damien Leone. It began playing across 850 theatres across the US at the beginning of October and it has caused moviegoers to share rather unenjoyable viewings on social media, citing its graphic gore as reason to vomit and even pass out.

The horror slasher, a sequel to 2016’s Terrifier, has earned more than $US2.3 million since its release and has proven to be a gory sight for eyes — and stomachs.

 

Fans have taken to social media to share their frightening accounts of the film, with one viewer sharing a photo of two EMTs after a friend passed out. “Highly recommended,” he wrote.

Others are calling the film “an amazing gory mess.”

One Terrifier audience member said the film is so gory, he vommed into his popcorn. Others recount that viewers were “gasping” and “covering their eyes,” while still claiming it to be an “absolute masterpiece.”

Leone says that reports of people fainting and vomiting are not a marketing ploy, claiming it’s “100% legit.”

Steve Barton, one of Terrifier 2’s producers, took to Twitter to issue a warning about “graphic violence” and “brutal depictions of horror.”

The film stars Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi, and David Howard Thornton as the sadistic clown — a ghastly killer in black-and-white clown makeup. IMDB says Art returned to Miles County after being resurrected by a “sinister entity” who sets his sights on a pair of small-town siblings.

And look, we hate to do this. But we watched the trailer so we’re embedding it for you too.

Thankfully, the slasher film is not screening at any major theatres in Canada, as per the movie’s official website. If Art pops up on screens in the country, we’ll surely let you know.

Or maybe he’ll find you first…

