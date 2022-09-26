NewsHalloweenMovies & TVCurated

Halloween special: 31 foreign horror movies for each night of October (PHOTOS)

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Sep 26 2022, 9:14 pm
Halloween special: 31 foreign horror movies for each night of October (PHOTOS)
Toho Company | Netflix | Sandrew Metronome

Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to spend the month of October than marathoning some blood-curdling horror movies.

If you’re a fan of horror flicks, you’ve probably watched a ton of the North American ones, and so, we’ve compiled a list of the most pants-sh*ttingly scary movies from the rest of the world that you may have missed. Some of them are free to watch!

We asked the editorial team at Daily Hive for their recommendations, and it turns out, we all watch and love a ton of foreign films. The number of staffers who are fans of creepy cinema is worryingly high and maybe HR should schedule a team therapy session, but that’s besides the point.

Here are our faves from Japan, Sweden, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, France, and other parts of the world.

Grab a pillow for comfort. This will be a wild ride.

Let The Right One In (2008)

Sandrew Metronome/IMDb

Genre: Swedish fantasy horror

IMDb plot description: Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

Logan Pictures/IMDb

Genre: Iranian romantic horror

IMDb plot description: In the Iranian ghost town, Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.

Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Incantation (2022)

IMDb

Genre: Taiwanese horror mystery

IMDb plot description: Six years ago, Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.

Available on Netflix.

Train to Busan (2016)

Next Entertainment World/IMDb

Genre: South Korean action horror

IMDb plot description: While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.

Available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

His House (2020)

Netflix/IMDb

Genre: British drama thriller

IMDb plot description: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.

Available on Netflix.

The Last Matinee (2020)

Yukoh Films

Genre: Argentinian-Uruguayan thriller

IMDb plot description: It’s a soaking wet day with rain pouring down and one of the best things to do is to go seek refuge in a great old cinema. There’s just one problem: a murderer is on the loose and he also has taken refuge there.

Speak No Evil (2022)

Nordisk Film/IMDb

Genre: Danish psychological thriller

IMDb plot description: A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unravelling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

Available on Amazon Prime.

Kuroneko (1968)

horror movies

Toho/IMDb

Genre: Japanese supernatural horror

IMDb plot description: Two women are raped and killed by samurai soldiers. Soon they reappear as vengeful ghosts who seduce and brutally murder the passing samurai.

Available on Archive.org.

Deep Red (1974)

Rizzoli Film/IMDb

Genre: Italian mystery thriller

IMDb plot description: A jazz pianist and a wisecracking journalist are pulled into a complex web of mystery after the former witnesses the brutal murder of a psychic.

Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.

Tumbadd (2018)

horror movies

Colour Yellow Productions

Genre: Indian-Swedish fantasy horror

IMDb plot description: A mythological story about a goddess who created the entire universe. The plot revolves around the consequences when humans build a temple for her firstborn.

Hausu (1977)

Toho Company/IMDb

Genre: Japanese comedy horror

IMDb plot description: A schoolgirl and six of her classmates travel to her aunt’s country home, which turns out to be haunted.

Available on Archive.org.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

horror movies

Showbox/IMDb

Genre: South Korean horror

IMDb plot description: The crew of a horror web series travels to an abandoned asylum for a live broadcast. It soon encounters much more than expected as it moves deeper inside the nightmarish old building.

The Death King (1985)

horror movies

Manfred Jelinski Film & Fernsehproduktion/IMDb

Genre: German grindhouse horror

IMDb plot description: Seven episodes, each taking place on a different day of the week, on the theme of suicide and violent death.

Available on Archive.org.

Ringu (1998)

horror movies

Basara Pictures

Genre: Japanese horror mystery

IMDb plot description: A reporter and her ex-husband investigate a cursed video tape that is rumoured to kill the viewer seven days after watching it.

Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

Suspiria (2018)

horror movies

Amazon Studios/IMDb

Genre: German fantasy horror

IMDb plot description: A darkness swirls at the centre of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.

Amsterdamned (1988)

horror movies

First Floor Features/IMDb

Genre: Dutch slasher movie

IMDb plot description: A hard-boiled police detective sets out to capture a gruesome serial killer terrorizing the canals of Amsterdam.

Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.

The Sadness (2021)

horror movies

Machi Xcelsior Studios

Genre: Taiwanese slasher horror

IMDb plot description: A young couple trying to reunite amid a city ravaged by a plague that turns its victims into deranged, bloodthirsty sadists.

Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Bulbbul (2020)

Netflix

Genre: Indian supernatural thriller

IMDb plot description: A man returns home after years to find his brother’s child bride now grown up and abandoned, and his ancestral village plagued by mysterious deaths.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Halloween
+ Movies & TV
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.