Halloween special: 31 foreign horror movies for each night of October (PHOTOS)

Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to spend the month of October than marathoning some blood-curdling horror movies.

If you’re a fan of horror flicks, you’ve probably watched a ton of the North American ones, and so, we’ve compiled a list of the most pants-sh*ttingly scary movies from the rest of the world that you may have missed. Some of them are free to watch!

We asked the editorial team at Daily Hive for their recommendations, and it turns out, we all watch and love a ton of foreign films. The number of staffers who are fans of creepy cinema is worryingly high and maybe HR should schedule a team therapy session, but that’s besides the point.

Here are our faves from Japan, Sweden, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, France, and other parts of the world.

Grab a pillow for comfort. This will be a wild ride.

Genre: Swedish fantasy horror

IMDb plot description: Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl.

Genre: Iranian romantic horror

IMDb plot description: In the Iranian ghost town, Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.

Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Genre: Taiwanese horror mystery IMDb plot description: Six years ago, Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.

Available on Netflix.

Genre: Japanese horror mystery

IMDb plot description: A reporter and her ex-husband investigate a cursed video tape that is rumoured to kill the viewer seven days after watching it.

Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.