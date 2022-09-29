Get your spook on at this “Hocus Pocus”-themed Airbnb

The Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus are welcoming brave guests to Airbnb’s scariest cottage ahead of All Hallows’ Eve.

Guests will have a once-in-a-lifetime stay when they rent this creaky old cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, recreated in celebration of Hocus Pocus 2.

“As though untouched by time, our creaky old cottage stands tall amidst the trees, beckoning visitors as if by trance. Enter by window or water wheel, but watch your step – a cobweb or two and the smoke from our cauldron await you inside,” the Airbnb description reads.

“Amidst the broomsticks and apothecary bottles, the Black Flame Candle flickers and our beloved Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy sleeps deeply – lest something (or someone) wakes it. It’s a magnificently eerie scene certain to get guests in the Halloween spirit.”

At the cottage, guest can try their hand at enchantments from the sister’s ancient spell book. However, the sisters disclose, “Maybe just don’t expect to turn anyone into cats as a result.”

While staying in a town known for its infamous witchcraft trials, the dark and rich history of Salem will keep guests busy this time of year as they discover the town’s most haunted properties.

An on-site concierge will also be around to show guests around and arrange meals.

Guest can enter for an exclusive stay for two on Thursday, October 20 for $31. Bookings open at 1 pm ET Wednesday, October 12.

However, this one-night stay is not a contest, so guests are responsible for their own travel, “by broomstick or otherwise.”

Hocus Pocus 2 will stream on Disney+ starting September 30.