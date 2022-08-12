Telus wants to charge a 1.5% fee for paying bills with a credit card

Telus wants to charge customers a fee for paying their internet and phone bills with a credit card.

The telecom giant sent a letter to the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on Monday asking for permission to add a 1.5% surcharge for credit card payments, reported The Canadian Press.

If the regulatory body approves, the fee would be implemented as soon as October, Telus told Daily Hive in an email.

“This fee helps us recover a portion of the processing costs we incur to accept credit card payments,” stated a company spokesperson.

They added that the average cost each month will be around $2 for most customers.

Telus also specified that the fee would apply to one-time and pre-authorized credit card bill payments, and “is not higher than the fee Telus pays to accept credit card payments.”

The company says there are a few ways customers can avoid this fee.

Select a bill payment option like one-time bank payments, pre-authorized debit (recurring bank payments), Visa Debit, Visa Prepaid, and Mastercard Prepaid cards are free from fees.

A recent ranking of Canada’s fastest internet providers put Telus in fifth place. However, the telecom giant was first in place for the fastest mobile connectivity and second for the best 5G performance in Canada.

Telus also launched Canada’s first-ever premium streaming bundle in April.