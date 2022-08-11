NewsVentureTech

Here's who ranked as Canada's fastest internet provider

Aug 11 2022, 5:32 pm
Opensignal, an independent data provider on network experience and performance, has released its report on the fastest internet in Canada.

They analyze the overall experience of our users across all network technologies.

They rank the providers in a number of different categories including 5G reach and availability along with the 5G experience for activities like streaming videos and playing games.

And after a month of tough headlines, there is some positive news for Rogers and its customers.

For both 5G reach and availability Rogers was number one.

5G coverage Reach/Opensignal

The score of 5.2 for Rogers means that customers had access to 5G in 52% of the places they visited. Bell and Telus were right behind them at 4.9 and 4.8.

5G Availability/Opensignal

Availability is the measure of what proportion of time people have a network connection, in the places they most commonly visit. Rogers beat Bell and Telus by 1.4 and 1.9 respectively.

Game Experience/Opensignal

In terms of the 5G experience, Rogers also had a couple of wins. Gamers had the best time on Rogers with Telus second and Bell third.

Upload Speed/Opensignal

Rogers also lapped the competition in Upload speed beating Bell and Telus by over 6 points Mbps.

5G video experience/Opensignal

People looking to stream their favourite shows had the best time with Telus. Bell was right behind them in second while Rogers came in third.

Voice App Experience/Opensignal

Download Speed/Opensignal

Telus customers also had the best time with their Voice App (WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, etc.) and Download speeds. For the Voice App, they share the win with Rogers, while Bell shares the crown with Download speed with Rogers well behind.

So, the question of which internet provider is better for Canadians really comes down to what you are looking for.

