TELUS has introduced Canada’s first-ever “premium” streaming bundle, Stream+.

The telecommunications company announced today that Stream+ is available for $25/month and will include Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, and discovery+.

Ordinarily, a Netflix Premium subscription costs $20.99/month, Apple TV+ costs $5.99/month, and discovery+ costs $4.99/month ($6.99, if you want the ad-free version) — that amounts to at least $32 or more per month.

With Stream+, you can stream shows and movies at home or on the go, using your mobile device.

Subscribers will be able to stream on multiple devices at 5G speeds, especially if they combine the bundle with one of TELUS’s unlimited mobility plan.

“We’ve been listening to our customers and we’ve heard that they’re looking for convenience, cost savings and simplicity,” said Jim Senko, President of TELUS Mobility Solutions.

“That’s why we’re excited to deliver Stream+, a seamless entertainment experience, backed by our globally leading wireless networks.”

Stream+ is available to new and existing TELUS Mobility customers, and you can sign up starting today.