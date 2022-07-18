Here's who ranked as Canada's fastest internet provider

Ookla, a global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing, has released its ranking of Canada’s fastest internet providers over the second quarter of 2022.

The company’s Speedtest Global Index compares internet speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. Speedtest is an online program that allows users to test the speed of their connection, and according to the website, more than ten million unique tests take place with the program every day.

The fastest carrier is chosen based on each provider’s download and upload speed. Ookla compares user-initiated tests that are taken through Speedtest while connected to a fixed network.

Only operators that provide service for a significant number of customers in a large geographic area are eligible for the award. Each operator must meet a minimum number of unique device testing speeds every day over a six-month period. This ensures that the awards are given out to companies whose services “are available to and used by a significant portion of the population” in each location.

Speedtest’s analysis for Q2 2022 showed Shaw as Canada’s fastest fixed broadband provider. Rogers followed in second place, while Bell secured third.

Shaw was listed as the fastest provider in BC, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Newfoundland and Labrador had the fastest speeds in the country.

When it comes to mobile connectivity, however, Speedtest found that Telus was the fastest provider, followed by Bell in close second, and Rogers in third.

The race for the best 5G performance in Canada was too close to call with Bell and Telus separated by just 2 Mbps, which falls in the margin of error for the tests.