Bell Mobility users reporting service issues likely caused by storm

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 15 2021, 11:17 pm
FellowNeko/Shutterstock

If you’re having trouble with your home or mobile internet service, you’re not alone.

Telus and Bell customers across Western Canada are reporting service issues likely caused by extreme weather conditions.

Bell tweeted that fibre cuts due to extreme weather are causing service disruptions for customers.

The network shared that extreme weather has caused physical damage to some of its infrastructure, which is impacting customers both in BC and Alberta.

Meanwhile, Telus says it is currently not experiencing any wireless disruptions, but power outages are causing some issues for home services, which a spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive.

“Our team is closely monitoring the BC storm, and we can confirm there are currently no disruptions to the Telus wireless network.”

The Telus home service outages are due to a regional power outage, and not a network related issue.

Telus

Some reports are trickling in that Rogers customers are being impacted by service disruptions as well. Daily Hive has reached out to Rogers for information.

None of the companies have provided a timeline on how long the disruptions may last.

