Bell Mobility users reporting service issues likely caused by storm

If you’re having trouble with your home or mobile internet service, you’re not alone.

Telus and Bell customers across Western Canada are reporting service issues likely caused by extreme weather conditions.

Bell tweeted that fibre cuts due to extreme weather are causing service disruptions for customers.

The network shared that extreme weather has caused physical damage to some of its infrastructure, which is impacting customers both in BC and Alberta.

Mobility customers in British Columbia and parts of Alberta may be experiencing a service outage due to multiple fibre cuts as a result of adverse weather conditions. We are working with our partners to restore services as quickly and safely as possible. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Telus says it is currently not experiencing any wireless disruptions, but power outages are causing some issues for home services, which a spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive.

“Our team is closely monitoring the BC storm, and we can confirm there are currently no disruptions to the Telus wireless network.”

Hi Mario, we’ve been advised of an outage impacting certain areas, to ensure this is what you are experiencing please click on the link in this message so that we can DM and inquire further. https://t.co/M2rsf0EEUa — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) November 15, 2021

The Telus home service outages are due to a regional power outage, and not a network related issue.

Some reports are trickling in that Rogers customers are being impacted by service disruptions as well. Daily Hive has reached out to Rogers for information.

None of the companies have provided a timeline on how long the disruptions may last.