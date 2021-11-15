An intense snowstorm is taking shape in Alberta, with some parts of the province set to receive nearly two feet of snow by Tuesday, November 16.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings, wind warnings, and special weather statements for regions across the lower half of the province.

Environment Canada forecasts off and on periods of snow, rain, and freezing rain for many areas of central, western, and eastern Alberta on Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for portions of Jasper and Banff National Park, with total snowfall near 60 centimetres, or nearly two feet, expected by Tuesday morning.

These are the areas set to receive that hefty snow total:

Highway 93 – Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing

Highway 93 – Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing

Environment Canada suggests adjusting your driving with changing road conditions, and those planning on travelling in the Banff and Jasper areas should consider postponing non-essential trips until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and have an emergency kit containing drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit, and a flashlight.