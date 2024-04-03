A major highway closure could impact drivers using Highway 99 and the George Massey Tunnel this week.

According to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), the tunnel on Highway 99 will be shut down in both directions for four consecutive nights, starting Thursday, April 4.

The closures are necessary to complete upgrades to the counterflow system.

These are the full closure dates and times:

Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5:

Northbound from 9 pm to 5 am

Southbound from 10 pm to 5 am

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7:

Northbound from 9 pm to 5 am

Southbound from 11 pm to 5 am

The MOTI says that during these closures, there will still be access for emergency vehicles and late-night buses as they will be using escort vehicles.

During these closures, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, including Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge.

End of temporary counterflow system

Earlier this year, the provincial government engaged in work to upgrade the existing peak period electronic lane-control system for the tunnel crossing. It was turned off for four weeks to enable work on the technological upgrade.

The upgraded electronic lane-control system will be back in operation in time for the morning commute on Monday, April 8.

The installation of a new electronic counterflow system is an interim upgrade to the existing George Massey Tunnel, which is expected to permanently close for its decommissioning in 2030 when the $4.15 billion Highway 99 upgrade project with a new replacement eight-lane immersed tunnel opens. The bidding process for a major contractor to build the new tunnel began last year, and a successful proponent is expected to be announced in 2024.

Ahead of the opening of the new tunnel, the provincial government is also performing various upgrades along the Highway 99 corridor within Richmond and Delta, including a new bus-only connection southbound between Bridgeport Road and southbound Highway 99, new bus-only lanes on the shoulder, and a new expanded Steveston interchange, which is expected to reach completion in 2025.

With files from Kenneth Chan