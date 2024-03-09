News

Turquoise sports car involved in nasty crash in Kitsilano

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin

Mar 9 2024, 12:31 am
shaynabi/Reddit

A luxury vehicle was involved in an eyebrow-raising crash in Kitsilano Thursday.

A turquoise McClaren and maroon Modo car share vehicle both showed damage at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pine Street Thursday afternoon. Debris was strewn on the road, and an ambulance and firetruck could be seen at the scene.

luxury crash

shaynabi/Reddit

The luxury sports car had both doors open and part of its bumper heaved off. The Modo vehicle also had its entire front bumper removed.

Daily Hive has contacted the Vancouver Police Department for information on whether anyone was injured but has not yet heard back.

