"Cringe": BC United called out for using Taylor Swift concerts to support Airbnb

BC United is facing criticism online following a recent social media post that’s being called “cringe” and “tone deaf.”

This came after it called out the NDP for its Airbnb crackdown, as it expressed concern about where all the Swifties will stay for the upcoming concerts.

After Taylor Swift’s announcement that she’s coming to Vancouver next year to perform three shows, BC United weighed in on X.

“With 164,000 Swifties over three nights, and only 23,000 hotel rooms, we’ve got a ‘Bad Blood’ situation on our hands! #bcpoli,” a post on X reads in part.

💫🎶#TaylorSwift is gonna ‘Shake It Off’ in Vancouver! But thanks to the BC NDP’s Airbnb ban, finding a ‘Blank Space’ to stay just got trickier. With 164,000 Swifties over three nights, and only 23,000 hotels rooms, we’ve got a ‘Bad Blood’ situation on our hands! #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/ktgMuewdik — BC United (@voteBCUnited) November 3, 2023

Many have criticized the so-called crackdown on illegal Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, which were brought in to address the housing crisis, unaffordability, and supply.

However, many responses to BC United’s post were not in favour of its stance. Many interpreted the message to believe the party was more “worried about out-of-town Swifties than locals having affordable homes.”

Wait, are you actually more worried about out-of-town Swifties than locals having affordable homes? — Maggie Kitty (@nerdibabe) November 4, 2023

This post is cringe. — Conservative Party of BC (@Conservative_BC) November 4, 2023

This is such an embarrassing post. — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) November 4, 2023

I can’t believe you are actually advocating for air bnb… it’s a bad look. — Serene (@serenetemper) November 3, 2023

Lmao you know your party is tone deaf when you’re lobbying Air BnB owners 🤣 — Jez (@Zer0PucksGiven) November 3, 2023

You are not very swift. — Richard Campbell (he/him) (@wrychrd) November 4, 2023

Lol I’m supposed to feel bad for people who can’t find accommodations for an overpriced concert? Yeah I’m more concerned about the housing crisis that your party pretty much let happen. — Alia 😈 (@MizzzAlia) November 3, 2023

You are so out of touch with the average British Columbian. — Brattani (@Bratt_world) November 3, 2023



However, despite the pushback, there are many who sided with BC United’s overcapacity concerns, not just for Swift but any big event. With potentially fewer short-term rentals, this does put stress on the hotels and motels.

Metro Vancouver has a hotel supply of 23,292 rooms across 163 properties, including 13,290 rooms in 78 properties within the City of Vancouver, according to 2022 stats. Those in the sector have been pushing for more.

According to commercial real estate firm Avison Young, in 2022, Vancouver had the highest average daily rate among Canada’s six largest major urban hotel markets.

Vancouver City Council has also been considering ways of increasing hotels in the city, but those efforts will likely not come in time for December 2024, when Swift will perform three shows at BC Place.

Daily Hive reached out to the City of Vancouver and the province on Thursday about capacity concerns, but neither appeared to have “bad blood” over the thought of spacing issues.

“…When Swifties come to Vancouver in December 2024, we know they will find a place to stay. Airbnbs are still allowed in primary residences, we have lots of accommodations. Vancouver actually already has a similar requirement and is able to host large events all the time,” Lana Popham, BC’s minister of arts and culture, added.

The City of Vancouver’s statement reads in part, “We are……Ready for it.”

Since the announcement, hotels appear to have already sold out for the nights Swift is in town.

Director, Communications & Stakeholder Engagement at Destination BC, Suzanne Walters, added she has no doubt the province will be able to comfortably host fans visiting Vancouver for Swift.

“Vancouver knows how to do this,” she said. “We’ve hosted an Olympic Games. We’ve got the World Cup coming up in 2026. Just last month, we had two sold-out shows at BC Place with Coldplay and the Laver Cup at Rogers Arena. We know how to do this, and we’re gonna knock it out of the park for Taylor Swift.”

Since December can be a slower month for tourism, Walters added, she is delighted Swift will be performing in Vancouver at that time next year.

Daily Hive has reached out to the BC Hotels Association and Destination Vancouver regarding capacity for 2024 but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Taylor Swift tickets go on sale Thursday, November 9 on Ticketmaster for the December 6, 7 and 8 shows at BC Place.

Fans had until November 4 to sign up to be a Verified Fan in order to grab tickets. If you’re waitlisted or don’t get a Verified Fan code, fortunately, you have one more option.

On top of the usual Ticketmaster Verified Fans process, fans of the Midnights singer can also sign up with RBC Avion Rewards to try and get an access code.

Visit here for more info on the Eras Tour dates in Vancouver.

With files from Kenneth Chan