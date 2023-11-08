The battle for Taylor Swift Vancouver concert tickets starts tomorrow

Tomorrow is the first opportunity to secure a ticket for one of three Taylor Swift Vancouver concerts, and the competition is fierce.

The time has come for fans to claw at the chance to secure a spot to see Swift in person. If you’re lucky enough to get in the waiting line, here’s everything you need to know about attempting to get tickets in Vancouver for Swift’s December 2024 shows.

Let’s talk about Ticketmaster verification codes.

Ticketmaster randomly selects fans with authenticated registrations to receive a unique code that allows them to enter the sale, but registration doesn’t guarantee everyone tickets.

Registration for the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Verified Fans Onsale ended Saturday, November 4.

Fans who registered will receive a code as early as tonight to wait in tomorrow’s queue for tickets.

The concert dates are as follows:

Friday, December 6, 2024 – Sale begins at 11 am

Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Sale begins at 1 pm

Sunday, December 8, 2024 – Sale begins at 3 pm

Fans have been divided into different groups based on the date they purchased their tickets.

If you registered for the Friday show, you can expect to receive your verification code by Thursday at 11 am.

If you’re planning to attend the Saturday show, you will receive a verification code by Thursday at 1 pm.

Finally, fans will receive their verification code by 3 pm on Thursday for Sunday’s last day of the tour.

In addition to getting tickets through Ticketmaster, there is RBC’s Avion Rewards loyalty program, where members can access tickets. You must sign in through Avion Rewards and then through Ticketmaster to register.

Avion members who are eligible for tickets will also receive an email tonight, so watch your inbox closely.

Those who do not have verified fan spots will be put on a waitlist where they can purchase tickets later; however, there is no guarantee that tickets will be available.

Fans are anticipating the long waits, and one Reddit user, sun-tzuyus-artofwar, says they are bracing for impact.

“Ready to see ‘2,000+ in front of you’ stuck on my screen forever,” they wrote in a post.

If you don’t get tickets tomorrow, there’s still a chance you could win tickets. BC Lions is giving away free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concert.

What route are you taking to snag some Taylor Swift tickets? Let us know in the comments below.