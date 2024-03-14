EventsNewsCurated

Shake it off: A Taylor Swift dance party is coming to Vancouver

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Mar 14 2024, 6:59 pm
Shake it off: A Taylor Swift dance party is coming to Vancouver
@taylorswift13/X

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
New West Farmers Market Inaugural Block Party

Thu, March 28, 3:00pm

New West Farmers Market Inaugural Block Party

The Parlour Magic Show: Cocktail Magic!

Fri, March 29, 7:00pm

The Parlour Magic Show: Cocktail Magic!

An Evening in Spain: A Culinary Journey with Antonio Romero

Fri, April 5, 6:00pm

An Evening in Spain: A Culinary Journey with Antonio Romero

A Night in Spain: Spanish Tapas Party with Antonio Romero

Fri, April 5, 8:30pm

A Night in Spain: Spanish Tapas Party with Antonio Romero

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There’s good news for all the Swifties who didn’t manage to grab one of the coveted tickets for the Vancouver leg of the Eras Tour: a Taylor Swift party is coming to town.

On March 21, fans will have the chance to put on their most “Bejeweled” outfit and head over to the Roxy Cabaret for a night full of Swift’s songs.

From playing her old classics to newer tracks from her hit album Midnights, Vancouverites will be able to dance the night away in almost a mini version of the Eras Tour.

Who wants to pay hundreds of dollars to dance to Swift’s music when they can do the same for just $17.20 at the Roxy Cabaret?

Doors will be open from 7:30 to 9:30 pm, and tickets can be bought here.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

When: March 21
Where: The Roxy Cabaret
Cost: $17.20

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ Listed
+ News
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop