Shake it off: A Taylor Swift dance party is coming to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There’s good news for all the Swifties who didn’t manage to grab one of the coveted tickets for the Vancouver leg of the Eras Tour: a Taylor Swift party is coming to town.

On March 21, fans will have the chance to put on their most “Bejeweled” outfit and head over to the Roxy Cabaret for a night full of Swift’s songs.

From playing her old classics to newer tracks from her hit album Midnights, Vancouverites will be able to dance the night away in almost a mini version of the Eras Tour.

Who wants to pay hundreds of dollars to dance to Swift’s music when they can do the same for just $17.20 at the Roxy Cabaret?

Doors will be open from 7:30 to 9:30 pm, and tickets can be bought here.

When: March 21

Where: The Roxy Cabaret

Cost: $17.20