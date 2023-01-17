Madonna set to kick off her global tour in Vancouver this summer (VIDEO)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Madonna will be in Vancouver this summer to kick off her global tour. Madonna: The Celebration Tour will come to Rogers Arena on July 15.

The announcement was made in a video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

It ends with Amy Schumer daring the superstar to go on tour and perform her four decades of mega hits.

At the end of the video, Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, rises to the challenge announcing The Celebration Tour, which will be highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen across all dates on the global tour.

Toronto and Montreal are the only other Canadian cities on the tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20, for the general public, but legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity beginning this morning at 9 am PT.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

When: July 15, 2023

Tickets: Available online