BC Lions giving away FREE tickets to Taylor Swift's Vancouver concert

Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver, and the BC Lions are giving away tickets to her show at BC Place.

Any tickets scanned for the Lions playoff game against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday will also count as an entry into a Taylor Swift ticket giveaway for her upcoming Vancouver concerts.

Swift added new Vancouver shows to her Eras Tour schedule earlier this week, on December 6, 7, and 8, 2024.

The Lions are giving away four tickets in total as they entice fans to come support them during their playoff run. It’s another savvy marketing move as they try to pack BC Place to the brim.

There are already 30,000 people expected to attend Saturday’s big game. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the Western Final and play against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the right to go to the Grey Cup.

The first pair of tickets will be given away on Saturday, with the winner being announced during the game on the big screen.

The winner of the second pair of tickets will be announced later this month on November 10 via social media.

The last time Vancouverites got to see Swift in their city was in 2015 when she was touring for the album 1989. Vancouver and Toronto are the only Canadian stops announced thus far on the Eras Tour, although there are rumours that more dates north of the border could be added in the future.