Taylor Swift is coming to TIFF to screen "All Too Well: The Short Film"

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is coming to TIFF this year for a special screening of All Too Well: The Short Film.

In a press release, TIFF announced she’ll be in town Friday, September 9 to introduce the first-ever screening of her music video film on 35mm. The screening will take place at TIFF Bell Lightbox (350 King Street West) at 7 pm.

#TIFF22 (Taylor’s Version) 🧣 Join us on Sept 9 for the first-ever screening of the singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and director’s ALL TOO WELL: THE SHORT FILM in its original 35mm form during a special In Conversation With… Taylor Swift event. https://t.co/UIOuVERokG pic.twitter.com/aSEFPiJ920 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 2, 2022

The global star is also joining TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in an engaging conversation about filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music.

“We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF,” says Bailey, who refers to Swift as a “brilliant visual thinker.”

Inspired by her song of the same name, All Too Well: The Short Film is a near 15-minute film Swift wrote, directed and stars in alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The film follows a romantic couple whose tumultuous, up-and-down relationship ultimately falls apart.

The film has almost 75 million videos on YouTube. If you want to see it on the big screen, tickets go on sale September 5 here.