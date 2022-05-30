Taylor Swift dance parties are popping up all over Canada this summer

Swifties across Canada, rejoice!

You can now “Shake It Off” to Taylor Swift’s greatest hits, thanks to a group of four friends who have organized dance parties celebrating the pop star across the country.

Tswiftdancepartyca has stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Calgary, Vancouver, and Halifax all throughout the summer.

There are even tickets for a Harry Styles-Taylor-Swift-themed night, or “the couple that could’ve been,” as described by one of the organizers.

@tswiftdancepartyca Taking one minute to say THANK YOU. Our events have already raised $50K for charity, so thanks for joining our group of friends on this party planning journey. See you at an event soon. 😈 🎉 ♬ original sound – TSwift Dance Party Canada

The small events planning group started these dance parties last November to raise money for various charities like the Daily Bread Food Bank, the Canadian Cancer Society, Unicef, and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

“We’ve raised $50,000 already and that momentum is going to continue, but we never thought we would be able to take this party across the country,” said an organizer on a TikTok.

“Just wanted to do a quick shout-out and say thank you for coming to our events and having the best time ever. We’ve needed this, especially after a long pandemic.”

On Monday, tickets went on sale for the “When Harry Met Taylor” party in Toronto.

Here’s a look at what these dance parties look like.

Tickets are available here.

June 4 — Arcane, Toronto

June 23 — The Show, Ottawa

July 7 — The Drink Uptown, Waterloo

July 9 — The Back Alley, Calgary

July 16 — Love Child, Toronto

July 30 — The Marquee Ballroom, Halifax

August 29 — Levels, Vancouver