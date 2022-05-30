Taylor Swift dance parties are popping up all over Canada this summer
Swifties across Canada, rejoice!
You can now “Shake It Off” to Taylor Swift’s greatest hits, thanks to a group of four friends who have organized dance parties celebrating the pop star across the country.
Tswiftdancepartyca has stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Calgary, Vancouver, and Halifax all throughout the summer.
There are even tickets for a Harry Styles-Taylor-Swift-themed night, or “the couple that could’ve been,” as described by one of the organizers.
@tswiftdancepartycaTaking one minute to say THANK YOU. Our events have already raised $50K for charity, so thanks for joining our group of friends on this party planning journey. See you at an event soon. 😈 🎉♬ original sound – TSwift Dance Party Canada
The small events planning group started these dance parties last November to raise money for various charities like the Daily Bread Food Bank, the Canadian Cancer Society, Unicef, and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.
“We’ve raised $50,000 already and that momentum is going to continue, but we never thought we would be able to take this party across the country,” said an organizer on a TikTok.
“Just wanted to do a quick shout-out and say thank you for coming to our events and having the best time ever. We’ve needed this, especially after a long pandemic.”
On Monday, tickets went on sale for the “When Harry Met Taylor” party in Toronto.
@tswiftdancepartyca Link in bio. #Harrystylestoronto #onedirection #Taylorswift #FYP #harryshouseparty #Taylornight ♬ Style – Taylor Swift
Here’s a look at what these dance parties look like.
@tswiftdancepartyca In case you missed Thursday night, we’re taking the party across the country this summer. ￼Let us know what city we should come to in the comments. 🎥: @Nadia Rassoul #TaylorNight #Vancouver #Toronto #FYP #TaylorSwift #Halifax #Calgary #TaylorDanceParty ♬ original sound – TSwift Dance Party Canada
Tickets are available here.
Cruel Summer Taylor Swift Dance Parties
June 4 — Arcane, Toronto
June 23 — The Show, Ottawa
July 7 — The Drink Uptown, Waterloo
July 9 — The Back Alley, Calgary
July 16 — Love Child, Toronto
July 30 — The Marquee Ballroom, Halifax
August 29 — Levels, Vancouver