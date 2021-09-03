7 international McDonald's menu items we wish were in Canada

There are millions of McDonald’s restaurants around the world and depending on where you are, every menu differs.

That means in Canada, we have to miss out on a bunch of mouthwatering goodies that we wish were here.

Japan, Malaysia, India, Spain, and so many other countries have their own version of the McDonald’s menu that appeals to their cultures and demographics.

Though we might share a few items like the McFlurry and Chicken McNuggets, there are other items we simply never even heard of or probably will never see in Canadian restaurants.

Here are a few menu items we wish we could get at McDonald’s in Canada:

This fried chicken cutlet is the perfect go-to snack! Too bad we don’t get to munch on one here in the west. The Shakachiki Chicken comes plain, or with cheese-flavoured or red pepper flavoured powder to sprinkle on top.

Where: Japan

McDonald’s Malaysia recently introduced its line of “Rockin’ BBQ” and yup, it’s all about the sweet taste of the classic barbecue sauce. The BBQ chicken burger comes loaded with a special BBQ sauce, some veggies, and two warm buns. It also comes in a burger!

Where: Malaysia

It’s been years since Canada has had the McPizza on its menu and despite many fans hoping the cult classic would return to North American menus, it might never happen. The next best thing would be western and southern India’s Veg Pizza McPuff. It’s basically like a pizza pocket, filled with tomato sauce, carrots, bell peppers, beans, onions, and mozzarella.

Ugh! It sounds so good.

Where: Western and Southern India

Mmm, bacon chili cheese. This massive burger can be found at McDonald’s locations in Germany. It’s the spicy sibling of the Big Tasty Bacon, loaded with hearty bacon, lots of beef, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and Big Tasty sauce. Now for the heat, it’s loaded with jalapeños and creamy chili cheese sauce. For the spice fanatics!

Where: Germany

No way, Norway has these! McDonald’s locations in the Scandinavian country have a bunch of different menu items but fans who love their cheese would love to treat their taste buds to Chili Cheese Tops. These tots are filled with cheesy goodness and a hint of spice.

Where: Norway

Another McDonald’s Japan must-have is their teriyaki chicken burger. The Double Teriyaki Chicken Phileo is made with crispy chicken and a sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce.

Where: Japan

“Enjoy the true American flavour,” as McDonald’s Spain puts it.

They’ve introduced a new McFlurry loaded with Oreo and peanut butter topping. It’s apparently inspired by flavours of the U.S. Who knew?

Where: Spain