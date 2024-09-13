7-Eleven is bringing back Name Your Price Day across Canada next week

7-Eleven’s Name Your Price Day is returning to locations across Canada next week.

As part of the annual event, Canadians can head to any 7-Eleven location across Canada on September 19 and pay whatever they like for a large Slurpee.

All proceeds from Name Your Price Day will be donated to Food Banks Canada, which will help to support local food banks in the community.

Whether you’re able to give a little or a lot, every dollar raised will help to support those in need.

“Slurpee Name Your Price Day has a special place in my heart as 7-Eleven is in the centre of so many communities across the country,” said Marc Goodman, VP and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada.

“The idea of our company and our customers working as one to help neighbours in need couldn’t be more Canadian.”

So, if you want to grab a large Slurpee and do a good deed, you know where to go on September 19.